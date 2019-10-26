Gregory Wesson funeral services will be 1;00pm today,Oct 26,2019 at Wings of Deliverance Community Church in Headland, AL with Rev Eric Minnifield officating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Midland City with Military honors with Horace Williams directing.
