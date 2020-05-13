Elwood LaDon (Don) West went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020 at his home. Don was a deacon and active member of Bethel Baptist Church and was the personification of what it means to have a servant's heart. He had a long career as an Oil Salesman for Graceville Oil Company, Sheffield Oil, and Davis Oil. His career coaching youth sports lacked the longevity of his work career but did not lack the intensity. At 16 years of age he married the love of his life, Cynthia Johnson West. Those who knew Don will remember him as a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. His Christian influence will continue to live on even though he is no longer with us. We are all better because we knew Don. Rest in Peace Paw Paw. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy Lamar West; parents Amos West and Delores West; brothers Charles, Bill and Buster West; sisters Betty Currin, Virginia Ray. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Johnson West; a son and daughter-in-law, Woody and Mandy West, of Monroeville, Alabama; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Gordon Wells, of Chipley, Florida; four grandchildren Caroline West, Cooper West, Dan Wells and Deanna Wells; brother Jerry West and sister Janice Kingry; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Kent Lampp officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made to Bethel Baptist Church Benevolence Fund 1349 Hwy. 173 Graceville, FL 32440. Expressions of remembrances and sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elwood West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries