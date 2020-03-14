Sandra L. West, age 70, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. She was born December 11, 1949, in Westminster, Maryland to Roger Bare and Gloria Kathleen Wilt Bentz. She was a 1967 graduate of Westminster Senior High School in Maryland. She retired from the DoDEA Fort Rucker School System after 26 years. Sandra truly lived life to the fullest by loving her husband, children and all her grandchildren. Sandra enjoyed traveling with her husband to support her grandchildren and all of their various hobbies. Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Morris W. West; four daughters, Karen Jordan, Vicki (Paul) Howe, Kimberly Hunt, and Stacy (Berry) Thames; one son, Windon West; two brothers Roger R Bare Jr. and Richard Bare; seven grandchildren, Shelli (Scott) McClannahan, Taylor (Amanda Lynn) Aldred, Michael (Brooke) Thorpe, Ryan Holub, Chase Hunt, Paige Hunt, Alexis Holub, four great grandchildren, Caleb McClannahan, Hailey McClannahan, Ryleigh Thorpe, Sammie Aldred, and great-great grandson Bentley McClannahan. A special thanks to the nursing staff and doctors at Enterprise Medical ICU, Noland Health Services, Southeast Health Hospital CCU and Dr. Doty. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 15th at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel and will be officiated by Dr. Ben Bowden. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until service time. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
