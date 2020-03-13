Sandra L. West, age 70, of Enterprise, AL passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Southeast Health Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 15th at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 15
Funeral Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory
1301 Neal Metcalf Road
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
