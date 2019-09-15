Eric Carlton Wetzel, 66, of Moulton, formerly of Dothan, AL passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his residence. Graveside service with Navy honors will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, AL on Monday at 1:30 p.m. CST. Eric was a graduate of Dothan High School and attended Wallace Community College in Dothan. He volunteered at and worked for the Southeast Alabama Medical Center. A veteran of the US Navy and Coast Guard, Eric was a member of Resurrection Catholic Chapel of Lawrence County. Survivors include his brothers; Michael Wetzel (Windy), John White (Martha), Gerry White (Pam); sisters, Cathie Wetzel (Rick Johnson) and Mary Jolly (Bill); nephews, Logan Wetzel, Anthony White, Jeff White, Chris White, and Jonathan Horn; nieces, Veronica Horn and Jennifer Davis; and his cat, Jesse. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Rosemary Worrall Wetzel. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eric's name may be made to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 12001 AL Hwy 157, Moulton, AL 35650 ATTN: Robin. Lawrence Funeral Home 12950 AL 157 Moulton, AL 35650 (256)974-0685
