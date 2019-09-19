NEWVILLE Mr. Donald E. Whigham, a resident of Newville, died early Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019, at his home after an extended illness. He was 72. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 20th at Newville Baptist Church, with Reverend Norman C Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, near Newville, with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. before the service. Donald was born in Daleville, raised in Newton and lived in the Headland / Newville area most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the 129th Assault Helicopter Company. He was engaged in farming and retired as a helicopter mechanic from Fort Rucker. He had many hobbies but his favorite pastime was restoring antique tractors and tinkering with machinery. Surviving relatives include a son, Johnathan Whigham (Jessica) of Pace, Fl; two grandchildren, Emma Lynn and Jeremiah Jackson Whigham; two sisters Lavenia Tompkins, of Troy, and Wanda Williams (George), of Ozark, one sister-in-law, Wanda Brannon (Freddie), of Headland; three nieces, Mollie Brannon Goodwin, of Headland, Traci Tompkins Leverett (John), of Troy, Kristi Tompkins Adcock (Ryan), of Atlanta, Ga, Heidi Williams, of Ozark; two nephews, Marty Brannon of Atlanta, Ga and Heath Williams (Ashley) of Augusta, Ga; five special great nieces, Lily and Layla Goodwin of Headland, Ava Leverett of Troy, and Anna Laura & Ella Andrews of Ozark. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Tommy Jones, Jimmy Singletary, Wyman Gamble, Rex Rivers, Hobson Walden, & Hut Peterson. WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.