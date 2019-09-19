NEWVILLE Mr. Donald E. Whigham, a resident of Newville, died early Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019, at his home after an extended illness. He was 72. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, September 20th at Newville Baptist Church, with Reverend Norman C Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, near Newville, with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. before the service. Donald was born in Daleville, raised in Newton and lived in the Headland / Newville area most of his life. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the 129th Assault Helicopter Company. He was engaged in farming and retired as a helicopter mechanic from Fort Rucker. He had many hobbies but his favorite pastime was restoring antique tractors and tinkering with machinery. Surviving relatives include a son, Johnathan Whigham (Jessica) of Pace, Fl; two grandchildren, Emma Lynn and Jeremiah Jackson Whigham; two sisters Lavenia Tompkins, of Troy, and Wanda Williams (George), of Ozark, one sister-in-law, Wanda Brannon (Freddie), of Headland; three nieces, Mollie Brannon Goodwin, of Headland, Traci Tompkins Leverett (John), of Troy, Kristi Tompkins Adcock (Ryan), of Atlanta, Ga, Heidi Williams, of Ozark; two nephews, Marty Brannon of Atlanta, Ga and Heath Williams (Ashley) of Augusta, Ga; five special great nieces, Lily and Layla Goodwin of Headland, Ava Leverett of Troy, and Anna Laura & Ella Andrews of Ozark. Serving as active pallbearers will be: Tommy Jones, Jimmy Singletary, Wyman Gamble, Rex Rivers, Hobson Walden, & Hut Peterson. WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com

