Patty Hodges Whigham passed away, Friday afternoon, August 30, 2019 at a Dothan hospital, she was 69. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, September 2, 2019, in the Headland United Methodist Church, with Reverend Norman C. Simmons and Reverend Misty Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, near Newville, with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of funeral arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon, September 1, 2019, at Wright Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Patty's honor to the Headland United Methodist Music Fund or Union Springs Baptist Church Music Fund. Patty was born and raised in Newville and lived in the Headland / Newville area all of her life. She was the former owner and operator of The Boutique Beauty Salon in Headland, and more recently, manager and operator at Martha Ann's Beauty Shop, in Headland. Patty was a member of the Headland United Methodist Church and a former member of Union Springs Baptist Church in Newville. Patty was a dedicated choir member and served as the pianist at each church, most recently at Headland United Methodist for 29 years. One of her most beloved duties as pianist at Headland United Methodist Church was to play every Sunday for the Curry Woods Men's Bible Class. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Berry and Clara Hodges, a son, Danny Whigham, her in-laws Daniel "Buddy" & Blondell Whigham, and a brother-in-law, Dale Tompkins. Surviving relatives include her husband of 48 years, Donald Whigham; a son, Johnathan Whigham (Jessica) of Pace, Fl; two grandchildren, Emma Lynn and Jeremiah Jackson Whigham; one sister, Wanda Brannon (Freddie), of Headland; sisters-in-law, Lavenia Tompkins, of Troy, and Wanda Williams (George), of Ozark, three nieces, Mollie Brannon Goodwin, of Headland, Traci Tompkins Leverett (John), of Troy, Kristi Tompkins Adcock (Ryan), of Atlanta, Ga, Heidi Williams, of Ozark; two nephews, Marty Brannon of Atlanta, Ga and Heath Williams (Ashley) of Augusta, Ga; five special great nieces, Lily and Layla Goodwin of Headland, Ava Leverett of Troy, and Anna Laura & Ella Andrews of Ozark. A very special thanks is extended from the family for the exceptional care and attendance provided by the 2nd and 3rd floor staff at Southeast Health and by the Southern Care Hospice team. Serving as active pallbearers will be Tommy Jones, Sam Jones, Rex Rivers, Bush Cooper, Jimmy Singletary, and Wyman Gamble. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Curry Woods Men's Bible Class and the Catherine Oates Sunday School class, both of Headland United Methodist Church. WRIGHT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. 334-693-CARE (2273). wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com Celebrating a life one family at a time.
