Cindy Weaver White, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was 67. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing memorial services will be held later. Cindy was born September 27, 1952 in Ft. Gaines, Georgia to the late Rufus and Vera Arnold Weaver. She was a graduate of Clay County High School and attended the University of Georgia. Cindy enjoyed the outdoors, sunflowers, birds and her cats. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harward Weaver. Survivors include her husband, Jerry L. White; daughter, Amy Anderson Mulkey; son, Matthew Frank Anderson; grandson Lucas Anderson Mulkey and a brother Jerry Weaver. www.southernheritagefh.com

