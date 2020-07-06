Cindy Weaver White, a resident of Dothan, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was 67. Due to Covid-19 and social distancing memorial services will be held later. Cindy was born September 27, 1952 in Ft. Gaines, Georgia to the late Rufus and Vera Arnold Weaver. She was a graduate of Clay County High School and attended the University of Georgia. Cindy enjoyed the outdoors, sunflowers, birds and her cats. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harward Weaver. Survivors include her husband, Jerry L. White; daughter, Amy Anderson Mulkey; son, Matthew Frank Anderson; grandson Lucas Anderson Mulkey and a brother Jerry Weaver. www.southernheritagefh.com
MOST POPULAR
-
UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder
-
Alabama mayor resigns after post on Crimson Tide's BLM video
-
Enterprise City Schools announces 2020-2021 schedule
-
Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended
-
Several Wiregrass counties considered 'high risk' for COVID transmission in Alabama's new color-coded system
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.