Dorothy Jean (Dot) White of Geneva passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. She was 89. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Minister Harry O. Adkison officiating. Burial will follow at Geneva City Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 309 S. Commerce St., Geneva, AL 36340. Mrs. White was born in Samson, AL on December 28, 1929, to the late Harry and Carrie Pearl Herring Adkison. She graduated from Geneva High School where she was a cheerleader and Miss Geneva. After WWII she married Herschel White, and they raised their two sons, Jim and Jack on Short Street in Geneva. She loved to watch her boys play sports and visit with them at the University of Alabama. Ms. Dot loved her family, and loved to work in her yard, and watch Alabama Football. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a beautician in Geneva for many years. She loved the Lord, and she loved Herschel. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Herschel White; and a brother, Jack Adkison. She is survived by two sons, Jim White (Susie) of Lynn Haven, FL, and Jack White (Alycia) of Birmingham; five grandchildren, Kelli Garrett (Patrick), Katie White, Abbie White, all of Lynn Haven, Jarrod White and, Alex White, both of Birmingham; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kaye Powers (Danny) of Huntsville; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Jan Dixon and the staff of Greenwood Assisted Living for taking care of her. www.pittmanfuneral.com
