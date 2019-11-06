Marguerite S. White, a resident of Dothan and formerly California, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Southeast Health. She was 88. Services will be held in California at a later date. Mrs. White was born March 11, 1931 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to the late Alfred and Marguerite Roberts Hoggatt. She moved to California at an early age and raised her family there. Mrs. White was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and being a loving mother to her family. Mrs. White is preceded in death by her husband, Warren White, Sr and a son, Kinney White. Survivors include her children; Gerald Wilson, Warren White, Charmaine Collins (Donald), Linda Petty (Eric) and Christine White; nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. www.southernheritagefh.com
