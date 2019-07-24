Mrs. Annie Pearl Sanders White funeral service will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Triumph The Church & Kingdom of God in Christ at 1:30 P.M. with Bishop Arthur J. Robinson officiating. Internment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.