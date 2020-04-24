OZARK. Mr. Eugene Whitehead, a resident of Ozark, died Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was 72. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Larry Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Clayhatchee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. All COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines will be followed during the scheduled times. Mr. Whitehead, son of the late Roy Albert Whitehead and Beatrice Leger Whitehead, was a native and lifelong resident of Dale County. He was retired from farming in Dale County and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church near Newton. Mr. Whitehead was an active participant at the Newton Senior Center and was the State Champion for Dominos three times for the center. He was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Burch and a brother, Larry Whitehead. Surviving relatives include his wife, Dora Whitehead, Ozark; his children, Cindy Stone (Tolbert), Enterprise; Karen Colburn (Sammy), Enterprise; Betty Andrews (Doug), Clayhatchee; and Dorothy Brookshire (Tim), Newton; his siblings, Onise Jeanette Brackins (O.D.), Wicksburg; Ann Henderson (Lamar), Eufaula; Jerry Albert Whitehead (Brenda), Blakely, GA; Billy Joe Whitehead, Grimes; Luedell Bryant, Dothan; Edward Whitehead (Judy), Midland City; Joyce Chandler(Delbert), Midland City; and Jackie Whitehead (Debbie), Midland City; five grandchildren, Amanda Crawford, Candace Stone, Nycole Hughes, Daniel Stone, and Isabella Brookshire; four great-grandchildren, Gresham Crawford, Nevaeh Crawford, Payzlee Hughes and David Hughes; family friends, Theo and Peggy Lee, Robert and Ruby Beasley and Joe and Faye Williams. Serving as active pallbearers will be Ozzie Crawford, Daniel Stone, Jason Whitehead, Elliott Ward, Joey Bryant, Jim Whitehead and Eric Metcalf. The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice for their loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Whitehead and his family during this time. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
