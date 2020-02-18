Mr. Mackey W. Whitman, a resident of Ozark, joined his heavenly father, early Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 in the emergency room of Medical Center-Barbour in Eufaula. He was 75. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Post Oak Baptist Church with his son, Reverend Mike Whitman and Reverend Matthew Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. Wednesday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Post Oak Baptist Church, 4108 N. Union Avenue, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mr. Whitman, son of the late Lamuel Lamaskas Whitman and Lena Lucille Free Whitman, was a native of the Beamon Community, near Ozark. He lived in the Post Oak Community since the late 1950's. Mr. Whitman was retired from Ft. Rucker as a technical inspector after twenty-nine years employment and was in the aviation industry for over fifty years. He was longtime former member of the Post Oak Baptist Church and was currently a member of Cross Baptist Church in Eufaula. Mr. Whitman was truly a "gentle giant" who enjoyed helping others and serving his church and heavenly father. Surviving relatives include his wife of fifty-five years, Annette Peel Whitman, Ozark; his children, Reverend Mike Whitman (Keisha), Michelle Whitman and McKenzie Whitman; two sisters-in-law, Donna Kraselsky(Barry) and Pam Jackson; six grandchildren, Dustin Whitman (Cheyanne), Ashley Gibson (Andy), Matthew Whitman, Brian McNeal (Amy), Ben McNeal (Amber), Meghan McNeal; one great-granddaughter, Marleigh Whitman; several step-great grandchildren. Serving as active pallbearers will be Dustin Whitman, Kyle Franks, Yancey Shaver, James McMillion, Woody McFarlin,Barry Kraselsky, Christopher Eldridge. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mackey Whitman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
