Ms. Mary Whitman, age 63, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Whitman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ms. Mary Whitman, age 63, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.