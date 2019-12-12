Mrs. Bessie Whitt funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Church of Dothan at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. Annie Anderson is pastor and Minister Jeffery Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in Church of Dothan Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.

