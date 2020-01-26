Janice Wiggins Mrs. Janice Marie Wiggins, age 68, visitation will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be Monday, January 27, 2020, 2 PM at the Jesus First Church, Headland, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Wiggins, Janice
