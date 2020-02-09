Mrs. Merlene Gray Wiggins, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday morning, February 6, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 73. Funeral Services for Mrs. Wiggins will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 10,2020 in the Chapel of Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home in Ozark with Rev. Bill Hart officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00a.m. until 11:00 a.m. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
