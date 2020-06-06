Bobby (Glenn) Wilkerson, a resident of Headland, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 4, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. He was 67. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 in the Wright Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel with Reverend Jean Spikes and Reverend Norman C. Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Blackwood Cemetery with Pastor Bill Smith officiating. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday before the service. Mr. Wilkerson was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, son of the late James W. Wilkerson and Augustine Williams Norris. He married his "Baby" in 1972 and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1972-1976 during the Vietnam War era. After completing his time of service, he relocated to Headland, AL with his family and attended Wallace Community College receiving several certificates. Glenn enjoyed traveling the country for many years as a commercial welder and pipefitter until he made the decision to pursue a profession closer to home as a local truck driver until his retirement in 2017. He had a passion and undeniable talent for restoring classic cars. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and hunting, and was a member of the West Fork Hunting Club. Glenn enjoyed watching Alabama football and Western Movies. Mr. Wilkerson was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tolly and Donnie Wilkerson; his sisters, Judy Powell and Fran Deal; his mother and father-in-law, Jack and Jeanette Spikes; and brother-in-law, Donny Spikes. Leaving to cherish his memories are his wife, Terri Spikes Wilkerson; his daughter, Brittney Wilkerson; his son, Tony Wilkerson (Sheri); his grandsons, Kalub Wilkerson and Ethyn Wilkerson; his sister, Vicki Riner (Jonathan); his sisters-in-law, Dee Spikes and Rhonda Wilkerson; several aunts including two that were special to him, Jean and Opal Spikes; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special feline friend, Hootie. Serving as active pallbearers will be Kalub Wilkerson, Ethyn Wilkerson, Travis Evans, Nicholas Evans, Tee Riner, Trey Powell, Cody Riner and Cassidy Johnson.
Service information
Jun 7
Funeral Service
Sunday, June 7, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 7
Visitation
Sunday, June 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
promotion
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.