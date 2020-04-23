Michael Edward (Eddie) Wilkins Jr., 43, of Dothan, AL passed away April 21, 2020 at Flowers Hospital following a recent diagnosis of cancer. Eddie was a member of First United Methodist Church in Dothan. A graveside service will be held for family members and a Celebration of Eddie's life will be held when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Eddie was born December 16, 1976 in Dothan, AL and has resided here the majority of his life. He graduated from Northview High School in 1995 and attended two years of Junior College followed by Delta Connection Academy Professional Flight School in Sanford, FL where he earned a certification as a Commercial Multi-Engine Pilot and Flight Instructor with Instrument and Multi-Engine Instructor add-on. Eddie was a devoted and loving father to Elizabeth and Cooper. He enjoyed coaching and supporting their sports teams, taking them hunting, and spending time with them. He was an avid hunter and a member of the Three Hills Hunting Lodge. Eddie was employed by Southeast Forest Products as a regional sales manager. Eddie loved his family and friends. Eddie is survived by his parents Linda (Oswalt) and Dave TerHark of Dothan, Michael "Mike" E. Wilkins Sr. of Dothan, his two precious children Elizabeth Wilkins (11) and Cooper Wilkins (9) (Jennifer Wilkins, mother) of Dothan, aunt Cindy Oswalt Folkes (Wayne) of Dothan, cousins Tammy Weeks of Birmingham, Christie Saether (Michael; Andrew, Grant) of Birmingham, Lindsey Hicks (Jeff; Sam, Josie) of Dothan, Cori Harrell (Brandon) of Atlanta, GA, Cindy Jenkins Boddie (Bill; Tristan, Kaeley) of Hurley MS, and Wesley Jenkins (Gayle) of West Point, MS, Mary Hollingsworth, Robert and Rhonda Cotton, Angela Turner, Joy Smith, and Kyle Smith (Brody, Jaxson). Special friends Jennifer, Emmy, and Killian Casey, King and Gail Jones, Employees and customers of Southeast Forest Products, members of Three Hills Lodge of Texasville, AL, and all of the extraordinary friends that Eddie loved so much from childhood, high school, college, flight school, roommates, coworkers, customers, hunting buddies, teammates, and coaching buddies. Eddie is preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. John and Doris Oswalt, Don and Loretta TerHark, and Robert and Earline Wilkins, uncle Bobby Oswalt.
