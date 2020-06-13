Mr. Mickey Earl Wilkins, a resident of Pensacola, Florida, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was 52 years old. Funeral services will be held graveside 10:00 AM Monday, June 15, 2020, in Gardens of Memory Cemetery (6200 Hwy 431 North, Headland, Alabama 36345) with Reverend Gordon Godfrey, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Wilkins was born July 29, 1967 in Montgomery, Alabama where he lived most of his life. He enjoyed collecting antiques and was an avid Alabama fan. Mickey especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Faye Judah Wilkins. Survivors include his father and step-mother, Larry and Cathy Wilkins; one sister, Laurie Ann Wilkins; one brother, Stephen Eric Wilkins (Clay Larrabee); nephew and nieces, Mathu Wilkins, Amber Wilkins (Adam Blake) and Allison Robison. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family of Mickey Wilkins, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Holman Funeral Home Chapel
995 South Union Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 15
Graveside Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
10:00AM
Gardens Of Memory
6200 Hwy 431 North
Headland, AL 36345
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries