Mr. Joe Junior Wilkinson, 73, gained his Heavenly wings on April 3, 2020 at his home in Taylor, Alabama. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, graveside services for family and close friends will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplin Tim Stevenson officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Wilkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

