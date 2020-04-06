Mr. Joe Junior Wilkinson, 73, gained his Heavenly wings on April 3, 2020 at his home in Taylor, Alabama. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, graveside services for family and close friends will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Pine Level Baptist Church Cemetery with Chaplin Tim Stevenson officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Police investigate complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating state order
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Barbour County resident
-
UPDATE: Eufaula man arrested in Headland homicide; victim identified
-
Body at Alabama dump site ID'd as that of a missing mother
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.