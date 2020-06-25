Annie Griffin Williams, a resident of Newton, died early Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. She was 95. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, June 26, 2020 in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tommy Giddens and Reverend Benji Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Williams, daughter of the late Alexander Griffin and Leila Hudson Griffin, was born in the Klegg Community of Coffee County. At an early age, the family moved to Ozark where she lived until moving to Newton. She was retired from Wex-Tex in Headland as a sewing machine operator. Mrs. Williams was a member of the Newton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, H.R. Williams; a daughter, Kaye Johnson; sisters, Jimmie Lee Mixon and her twin sister, Leila Pearl Griffin; brother, Alfred Griffin. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Ann Delaney; her son, Larry Williams (Karen), all of Newton; grandchildren, John Toole (Helen), Dana Delaney, Angie Toole, Brad Williams (Tracey), Karie Striplin (Jimbob), Travis Williams (Nichole); great-grandchildren, Slater Toole, Annika Delaney, Karoline Striplin, Hadley Williams, Hudson Williams, Isaac Warr, Isaiah Warr, Shelby Allen, and Andrew Allen. Serving as active pallbearers will be Brad Williams, Travis Williams, Jimbob Striplin, Bryant Mixon, Ricky Bass, and Brent Kovack. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
