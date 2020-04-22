Charles A. Williams passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020 at a local hospital. He was 87. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services will be held for family and close friends at 2 pm on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church Youth Utility Fund. Mr. Williams was born on January 12, 1933 in Atlanta, GA and moved to Dothan at an early age. He was a graduate of Dothan High School and graduated in 1957 from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University) with a degree in Business. Mr. Williams was employed with United Federal Savings and Loan and later with Dothan Federal Savings. He then served as President of Colonial Bank and worked with Sunsouth Bank as Vice President until his retirement. Many families were able to have the privilege of home ownership because of his assistance. Mr. Williams was a member of the local and national Jaycees Club, the Rotary Club, and the Kiwanis Club. He was a member of Lafayette Street United Methodist Church before he became a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in 1996, where he was a member of the Johnny Oppert Sunday School Class, served as usher and Deacon, assisted in serving Wednesday Night Supper, and acted as Church Treasurer. Charles was a kind, gentle, and loving man who will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him. His steadfast devotion to his Christian faith, family, and to his church as well as anyone in need is a true testament of the gentle man, we should all aspire to be and never let it be forgotten how much Charles loved his Auburn Tigers. Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gwen Williams; his two sons, Jason Williams and Todd (Allie) Williams; two grandchildren, Sarah Williams and Grace Delicola; and several extended family members. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
