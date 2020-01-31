Doris Clark Williams, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died unexpectedly, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Southeast Health. She was 83. Funeral services will be held at 11AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Tankersley officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Southern Heritage Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM to 7 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Mrs. Doris was born to the late Authur and Lulu Cotney Clark. She was a selfless volunteer, sharing her love throughout the Wiregrass. She served at every school, recreation center, and senior citizens center with a giving heart. She was known as the Boys Club mom. Doris and her late husband of 40 years, Red Williams, spent numerous days and nights at the ballpark encouraging not only their children, but all others as well. If the lights were on, Doris and Red were there. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She cherished every minute she spent with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Red Williams; her parents; a son, Harold Williams; and a brother, Dorsey Clark. Survivors include two sons, Dean Williams, and Butch Williams; three daughters, Jennie Williams, Bobbie Wells, and Sandy Burrell (Jerome); one special grandson, Corbitt Williams, along with 9 other grandchildren;16 great grandchildren; the mother of Corbitt, Leslie Brannon; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. www.southernheritagefh.com
Williams, Doris Clark
To send flowers to the family of Doris Williams, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
1000 Hodgesville Rd
Dothan, AL 36301
Guaranteed delivery before Doris's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.