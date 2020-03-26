Drenda Champion Williams Drenda Champion Williams, a resident of Abbeville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 73. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

To send flowers to the family of Drenda Williams, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Graveside Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM
Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery
896 County Road 65
Shorterville, AL 36373
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Mar 27
Graveside Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM
Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery
896 County Road 65
Shorterville, AL 36373
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries