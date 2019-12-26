OZARK. Mrs. Joyce Williams, a resident of Ozark, died late Sunday evening, December 22, 2019 in the emergency room of a Dothan hospital. She was 61. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. Following the service, there will be a reception at El Palacio Restaurant on Hwy. 231 in Ozark. Mrs. Williams was a native of Harriman, Tennessee and moved to Ozark in 1975. She was formerly employed with Winn Dixie in Ozark as the Seafood Manager and previously worked with Hardees for several years. Mrs. Williams currently worked as Manager/Hostess for El Palacio Restaurant. She was devoted to her family and friends and was loved by everyone that met her. Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her brother, Jasper David Garner. Surviving relatives include her husband, William H. Williams, Jr., Ozark; her daughter, Donna Sanders Guevara; her son, William H. "Billy" Williams, III (Brooke); sister, Marie McGowan; two brothers, Leroy Garner and Andrew Garner; grandchildren, Rosie, Shelby, Hannah, and P.J.; great-granddaughter, Penelope; a host of nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Williams, Joyce
To send flowers to the family of Joyce Williams, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Celebration of Life
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Guaranteed delivery before Joyce's Celebration of Life begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.