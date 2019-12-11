Mrs. Elizabeth Williams funeral service will be Thursday, December 12, 2019 at North Highland Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. where Rev. Robert L. Jones is pastor and Rev. James E. Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in North Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
