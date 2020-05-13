Mrs. Hilda Williams of Slocomb passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hartford Health Care. She was 84. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Whitaker Church Cemetery with Rev. Bryan Klobe officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to the Whitaker Church Cemetery Fund, 1212 Ferndale Drive, Auburn, AL 36832. Attention Cliff Knight. www.sorrellsfuneral.com

