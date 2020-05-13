Mrs. Hilda Williams of Slocomb passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Hartford Health Care. She was 84. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Whitaker Church Cemetery with Rev. Bryan Klobe officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. In lieu of flowers the family ask that contributions be made to the Whitaker Church Cemetery Fund, 1212 Ferndale Drive, Auburn, AL 36832. Attention Cliff Knight. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Altering a Dream Wedding: Restrictions move Hartford couple’s ceremony to family hayfield
-
Publix confirms associates at two Dothan stores tested positive for COVID-19
-
Langford hopes to bring Auburn success to Lakeside
-
Daleville police confirm suicide on U.S. Highway 84 Friday night
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.