Mrs. Mary Linda McDaniel Williams of Dothan passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 76. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 PM Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Williams was a member of Cloverdale Methodist Church. She was the Purchasing Director for Ansell Incorporated for 27 years and Purchasing Director for 15 years at Alatech. She is preceded in death by her parents Matthew James "Mack" McDaniel and Johnnie Mae Kennedy McDaniel. Survivors include her husband David G. Williams, Sr. of Dothan, sons David G. Williams, Jr. (Amy) of Dothan, Mark Daniel Williams of Dothan, and grandchildren Jesse Ann Williams, Ellie Grace Williams, and Mason Daniel Williams. www.wardwilson.com
