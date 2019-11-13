Mr. Ralph Rodney Williams, age 77, a resident of Eufaula, AL., passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services for Mr. Williams will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. Dr. Matthew Helms will officiate and burial will follow in The Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Dothan, with Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Williams was born on December 25, 1941 in Harriman, TN., the son of R.C. Williams and Violet Christmas Williams. He was a generous, outgoing man who never met a stranger. Mr. Williams was a member of the Cross Baptist Church in Eufaula. His favorite pastimes were fishing and playing golf. Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include: his loving wife of 56 years, Jane Williams, Eufaula; son, Rod Williams, Birmingham; daughter, Angie Williams, Dothan; brother, David Williams, Hattiesburg, MS.; four grandchildren, McKenna Williams, Dawson Williams, Blake Pynes, and Caroline Pynes. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
