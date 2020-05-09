Shirley Condrey Williams, a resident of Abbeville, died early Friday morning, May 8, 2020, at her home. She was 83. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID-19 Virus, a graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 3:30 PM (CDT) Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Reverend Jeff Hines and Dr. Eddie Watson officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Following current COVID-19 guidelines, the family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Sunday at the mortuary in Abbeville. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church, P.O. Box 248, Ft. Gaines, GA 39851. Mrs. Williams was born and reared in Graceville, Florida, daughter of the late Bud Condrey and Bonnie Brown Condrey. She lived most of her adult lifetime in Dothan before moving to the Englewood Subdivision on Lake Eufaula in 1996. Mrs. Williams was retired from the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Accounting. She was a member of the Ft. Gaines Baptist Church and was a former member of the Evergreen Presbyterian Church in Dothan. Surviving relatives include her husband, Jimmie D. Williams; a daughter, Tammie Watson (Eddie), Ft. Gaines; two sisters, Syretha Ward, Dothan, and Sue Garner, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; a grand daughter, Michelle Watson Stokes (Adam), and a great-grandson, Thomas Grady Stokes. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

