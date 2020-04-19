Mr. James Wallace Wilson, age 91, of Wicksburg passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. James was born April 19, 1928 in Houston County to the late Horace N. Wilson and Dovie Thomley Wilson. He served his country in the United States Army and National Guard. James was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a humble man that enjoyed the simple things in life. He could often be found outside tending his wife's flowers and most notably tending to his garden. He enjoyed staying active and always looked forward to attending activities his great-grandchildren were involved in. He always made time for his family and would lend a helping hand to anyone. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Voncile Wilson; his sons, Dr. Johnny Wilson, Thd and Larry Wilson; his granddaughter, Melinda Render; his sister, Irene Hanners and his brothers, Curt Wilson, Cret Wilson, Bobby Wilson, and J. T. Wilson. Survivors include his daughter, Annette Pitts; his daughter-in-law, Debbie Wilson; his grandchildren, Colby (Jennifer) Wilson, Blake (Brooke) Wilson, Joseph Pope, and Brandi Bowman; his great-grandchildren, Jonah Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Hayden Wilson, Alley Wilson, and Finley Wilson; his sisters, Carolyn Hulon, Glenda (William) Skelton, and Jackie (Bobby) Peters; his brothers-in-law, Charles (Virginia) Dowling and Clyde Thompson; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. www.wardwilson.com
