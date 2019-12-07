Mr. Herman H. Wilson Jr. age 65, of Dothan, AL departed this life on Dec. 4, 2019. He is survived by his son, Deandre Ivey (Tatiana) and granddaughter: Robin Ivey all of Hinesville, GA; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Sat. Dec. 7, 2019 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be 2:30 PM, Sun., Dec. 8, 2019, New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, 977 Hope Ave., Graceville, FL. He will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.
