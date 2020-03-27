Kerry Paul Wilson, a resident of the Union Community near Abbeville died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Black River Tasmania, Australia from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident while there on business. He was 54. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with family and friends sharing their eulogies. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time Saturday in the Chapel. In honoring his request, cremation will follow after the funeral. Kerry was born and raised in Albuquerque, NM, and graduated from Sandia High School there. He was employed with Buhler Aeroglide as a Field Services Technician. Kerry was mechanically gifted and kept projects going as he loved to tinker and could repair anything. He was loved by all, made friends around the world, he will be missed worldwide. Kerry was preceded in death by his father, William Harold Wilson, a son, Sean Clark, a brother, Bill Wilson, and a grandson, Sean Glass. Survivors include his wife Jacky Griffith Wilson; 3 daughters, Lauren Wilson, Jessie Hobs (Ray), and Reyna Clark; 4 sons, Ray Clark (Nisa), Ron Clark, Kevin Wilson (Cassandra), and Aaron Wilson; his mother, Phyllis Marie Shippert Wilson; a sister, Kathy Duquette; a brother, Phil Wilson (Kendra); 11 grandchildren, Dakota, Tono, Scotty, Zachary, Serenity, Aden, Riley Jo, Savannah, Logan, Elizabeth, Garrett; numerous nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
New attraction is going up at Water World
-
Homeless man arrested in Monday robbery faces additional charges
-
Altercation with Dothan police lands one man in jail on multiple charges
-
Houston County juvenile faces multiple charges; search for additional suspects continue
-
Southeast Health confirms its second case of coronavirus
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.