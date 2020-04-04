Kim Wesley Wilson NEWTON Mr. Kim Wesley Wilson, a resident of Newton, died early Friday morning, April 3, 2020 in a Dothan hospital. He was 62. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, a private family graveside will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, near Newton with Reverend Mike Griggs and Reverend Bryan Carpenter officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Mr. Wilson was a native and lifelong resident of Newton. He was a 1976 graduate of Dale County High School and received an associate degree from Wallace College. Mr. Wilson was engaged in farming and raising chickens most of his adult lifetime. He was an active member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed spending his spare time fishing. Mr. Wilson was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where he formerly served as a deacon. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Wesley Wilson. Survivors include his mother, Virginia Mayhall Wilson, Newton; two sisters, Cindy Bradshaw (Doyle), Newton and Tammy Williams (Greg), Ozark; niece and nephews, Ashley Sanders (Adam), Jordan Williams, Wesley Bradshaw, and Tyler Bradshaw; aunt and uncle, Ruth Baker, Huntsville, AL and Coleman Wilson, Chattanooga, TN. Serving as active pallbearers will be Ricky McLin, Shaun Carpenter, Mark Potts, Wesley Bradshaw, Adam Sanders, and Jordan Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Bradshaw, Jack Sammons, Joe Williams, and Darril Blocker. www.fuquabankston.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
UPDATE: Eufaula man arrested in Headland homicide; victim identified
-
Police investigate complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating state order
-
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Barbour County resident
-
UPDATE: Southeast Health's positive COVID-19 cases reach 9; Alabama surpasses 800 positive tests
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.