Margie Lois Windham passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Enterprise. She was 90. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. Burial will follow in the Damascus Baptist Church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday beginning at 9:00 am and continuing until service time. Margie was born February 24, 1930 in Coffee County to the late Sam and Ethel Mae Flowers Reeves. She was a faithful member at Damascus Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Windham, two brothers, three sisters, as well as one grandchild Amber Spinks. She is survived by two sons; Joe Windham (Shirley) of Damascus, Johnny Windham (Martha) of Samson; two daughters, Kathy Davis (Harry) of Damascus, Dianne Wilford (Eddie) of Damascus; one brother, James S. Reeves of New Brockton; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Windham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries