OZARK, AL - Mrs. Clayra Thompson Wisham, a resident of Ozark, died early Monday morning, January 27, 2020 in an Ozark nursing home. She was 93. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Chad Ingle officiating. Interment will be in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the church. www.fuquabankston.com
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2454 Andrews Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
2454 Andrews Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2454 Andrews Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
2454 Andrews Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Feb 13
Interment
Thursday, February 13, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
553 Highway 165
Fort Mitchell, AL 36856
553 Highway 165
Fort Mitchell, AL 36856
