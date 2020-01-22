SGM William H. "Bill" Witcraft, USA, Retired, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. He was 75. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

