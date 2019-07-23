Barbara Janice Martin Wojtyna, age 82 of Dothan, AL passed away on July 21, 2019. She was born in Dothan, AL on April 21, 1937 to Fred (Pete) Martin and Ruth Hughes Martin. Barbara graduated from Dothan High School in 1956 and then went on to St. Louis, MO to become a Medical Laboratory Technician. After graduating she worked in Birmingham, Southeast Alabama Medical Center and at Ft. Rucker Lyster Army Hospital. She married Raymond V. Wojtyna of Farmington Hills, MI in August of 1960. They owned and operated Guilford Drug Company in Hartford, AL for 35 years and thereafter retired in Dothan. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her children: Elizabeth W. Reynolds (Dr. William Reynolds), Enterprise, AL, and Martin Stanley Wojtyna, Birmingham, AL; two grandchildren: Matthew Patrick Farmer (Katherine), and William Martin Farmer; great-granddaughter, Payton Katherine Farmer all of Birmingham, AL. She is also survived by cousins: Sarah A. Collier, Montgomery, AL, Demarius H. Aman (James), Dothan, AL, Marilyn H. Cline, Malvern, AL, and Jackie H. Collins (Dennis), Malvern, AL; niece, Sharon N. Lewis (Mike), New Orleans, LA; nephew, John Nicholson (Kathy), New Orleans, LA. Graveside services will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, AL on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Scott Cox officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb directing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hartford Baptist Church, 105 E. Burch St., Hartford, AL 36344. The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and dedicated care given to their mother by Enterprise Health & Rehab. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.