Donald Louis Wood of Dothan passed away from natural causes on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 71. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Cemetery due to the Covid19 restrictions. Mr. Wood was born July 2,1948 in Syracuse, NY. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1966. He served one tour in Vietnam from 1970-1971. He retired in 1986. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald Louis Wood, Sr. and Marion Wood. He is survived by his wife Tok Cha Wood, two children Donald Louis Wood (Karen), Janet Harwood (Delaine), two grandsons Dillan and Dawson, two great-grandchildren Paisleigh and Miles and two younger brothers Dave and Jeff.

