Weather Alert

...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE RAPIDLY THIS MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ MONDAY... * TIMING...SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE RAPIDLY THIS MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON. THE HIGHEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING. THE WINDS WILL DECREASE OVERNIGHT. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH. OCCASIONAL GUSTS TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...TENTS AND OTHER TEMPORARY OUTDOOR STRUCTURES THAT ARE VULNERABLE TO THESE TYPES OF WINDS COULD BE COMPROMISED. DAMAGE TO TREE LIMBS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES AND PROPERTY DAMAGE, SUCH AS VEHICLES. LOOSE OBJECTS COULD ALSO BE BLOWN ABOUT IF NOT PROPERLY SECURED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&