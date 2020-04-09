Harrison H. Wood (MSG, U.S. Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday afternoon, April 7, 2020 at his home. He was 81. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Ingle officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. The guidelines for COVID-19 and the CDC will be enforced during the scheduled services. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
