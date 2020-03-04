Joyce Miller Wood, a resident of Dothan, died Sunday night, February 23, 2020, at the family vacation home on Panama City Beach, Florida. She was 85. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Andy Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Saturday at the mortuary in Headland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302. Ms. Wood was born and reared in Hogansville, Georgia, daughter of the late Orby Loren Miller and Naomi Lee Medley Miller. She lived in Dothan most of her adult lifetime. Ms. Wood was retired from Wex-Tex Mfg. Company in Ashford as a Quality Control Inspector. She was a member of the Cedar Springs Baptist Church, near Ashford. Ms. Wood was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Cottingham and three brothers, Leon Miller, Orby Lee Miller and Charles Miller. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Debbie Paramore (Todd), Ozark; and Libby Green (David), Columbus, GA; a son, Jack Wood, Jr. (Teresa Diehl), Panama City, Florida; two sisters, Juany Sue Burnham, Hogansville, GA and Connie Rautis of Texas; five grandchildren, Rod Hughes (Sherry), Amy Paramore (Jake), Valerie Wood, Lindy Schartau and Jack Wood, III (Kari); seven great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
