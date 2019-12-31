Mrs. Isophine Green Woodham, age 98, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. www.wardwilson.com
