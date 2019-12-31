Mrs. Isophine Green Woodham, age 98, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Kyle Gatlin officiating. www.wardwilson.com

To send flowers to the family of Isophine Woodham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 2
Graveside Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
