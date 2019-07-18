Mrs. Marjorie Folkes Woodham, a resident of Signature Health in Graceville, FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 17, 2019. She was born in Donalsonville, GA, September 26, 1930, to the late William Furnie Folkes and Pauline Clayton Folkes. Marjorie was a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church where she attended and served faithfully until confined to resident care. Marjorie and her late husband Benjamin P Woodham celebrated 53 years of marriage before his home-going in 2000. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Ray Woodham; a brother, Billy Gene Folkes; and a sister, Ann Adkins. Survivors include three daughters, Dianne Hooper (Danny), Melessa Burgess (Stanley), Kimberly Nichols (Lamar), seven grandchildren, Michael Woodham, Keith Hooper, Chris Hooper (Becca), Benjamin Burgess (Krystal), Jeffery Burgess (Shannon), Meg Nichols, and Cody Nichols. She was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren; Taylor Hooper, Ansley Hooper, Madison Burgess, Emma Burgess, Charlie Burgess, Jack Burgess, Ava Burgess, and Julia Burgess. Surviving siblings are W. C. Folkes, Jimmie Adkinson, Charles Folkes and Patricia Ready. Reverend Bobby Anderson will conduct services at 2 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluff Springs Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Marjorie Woodham. www.wardwilson.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.