Linda Hawkins Woodruff of Dothan passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in an Ozark nursing care facility following an extended illness. Funeral services for Linda will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the chapel of Family First Funeral & Cremation Care with Reverend Allie Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. A private burial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Love Memorial Library, 445 N. Oates St., Dothan, AL, 36301 or the First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main St., Dothan, AL, 36301. Mrs. Woodruff was born July 14, 1945 in Houston County to the late Walter Jerome Hawkins and Jean Hollis Hawkins Buettner. She graduated from Dothan High School before attending Birmingham Southern College and later Auburn University, where she received her B.S. in English. She also received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Auburn University. Mrs. Woodruff was an influential teacher and librarian in Fort Knox, KY, Blakely, GA, as well as Dothan at Beverlye Middle School and Houston Academy. She touched the lives of many students and colleagues. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher sorority, as well as the First United Methodist Church in Dothan. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Robert "Woody" Woodruff; a brother, David Alan Hawkins and a sister, Jeri Hawkins Hebron. She is survived by a niece and her husband, Lisa Hawkins Nunn and George Taylor Nunn; a great-niece, Ella Hollis Nunn; a great-nephew, George Taylor Nunn, Jr.; a niece, April Lamar Lyons and great-nephew, John Patrick Lyons; her cousin, Diane Alley Powell, as well as many cousins and life-long friends who remain to cherish her memory. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
