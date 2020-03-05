Willa Mae Woody, (92) former 38-year resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. Funeral services will take place in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Mae dearly loved working with children, often saying "they are our future" and was active in the childcare programs of Calvary Baptist Church for over 20 years. Mae is survived by, her husband of 70 years, John Woody as well as son James (Donnah) and granddaughters Caroline, all of Overland Park, Kansas and Sarah of Chicago, Illinois. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Willa Woody as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries