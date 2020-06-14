Shaun Lee Kyzer Worley, a resident of Troy, died Friday, June 12, 2020. He was 24. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 14, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Orlando Buck officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary in Headland. Shaun was born in Mobile September 2, 1995, and was reared in Cowarts, Alabama. Shaun was a 2013 graduate of Ashford Academy and graduated from McArthur Technical College in Opp. He was employed by the Wiley Sanders Trucking Co., where he was employed as a Diesel Technician. Surviving relatives include his wife, Savannah Buck, a daughter, Ivory Grace Worley, both of Troy; his parents, Randy and Tina Worley, Cowarts; a brother, Zach Worley, Dothan; his grandparents, Aubrey and Myrtle Kyzer, Ashford. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

