HEADLAND. . .Mary Frances Turner Wright, a resident of Headland, died Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. She was 80. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Ricky Sowell officiating and a eulogy to be given by Doug Wright. Bural will follow in the Hutto Cemetery, near Abbeville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at the mortuary in Abbeville. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
