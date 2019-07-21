Mary Louise Murphy Wright "Lou" Wright passed away July 15, 2019 at her daughter's residence. She was born on Sept. 20, 1922, in Cincinnati, OH to Lela Batson Murphy and James Bernard Murphy. She grew up on the MS Gulf Coast; graduated from Gulfport High School and Gulf Park College in Longbeach, MS. Lou married Sidney Harper Wright, Jr. on Dec. 25, 1942 while Mr. Wright was attending Gulf Coast Military Academy. They were separated for 4 years during Mr. Wright's service in the Army overseas in WWII. The couple then moved to Dothan, AL. Lou was an exceptionally talented professional quality seamstress. She made her own patterns, her daughters and grandaughter's clothing, complete wedding ensembles, doll clothes for her grandaughter's, and clothes for celebrations and parties. She especially loved her family and her cat, Gabby. Mrs Wright was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, S.H.(Boo) Wright, Jr., her daughter; Karen Murphy Wright Blackwood and her grandson; Ray Baldwin. Survivors include her son; Sidney H. (Boogie) Wright III (Margo), daughter; Mary Louise Wright Baldwin (Charles), grandchildren; Chris Blackwood and his twin daughters Denise and Karen Blackwood of Fairhope, AL., Julianne Louise Wright and her daughter Jordana Harper Wright of Dothan, AL, Elizabeth Baldwin Camp (Joel) and her children Sydney Helms and Bent Helms of Webster, FL., Donna Baldwin Dean (Todd) and her children Ashley Sewell and Clay Dean (Madison) of Bella Vista ,AR, Ray Baldwin (Deceased) his daughters Lindsey Baldwin of Auburn, AL., Rae Leigh Baldwin of Headland, AL. A special thank you to her devoted and beloved friend and caregiver Mattie Graham. Mattie and Lou enjoyed singing hymns during their time together. Please make memorial contributions to Felines Under Rescue PO Box 1788 Dothan, AL 36302
