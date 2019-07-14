Mr. Oscar W. "O.W." Wynn, 94, of Ozark, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Jerry Glover officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
